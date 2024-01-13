Youth Discontent Shadows Taiwan’s Upcoming Elections

In the buildup to Taiwan’s imminent presidential and legislative elections, a significant demographic is voicing concerns that may upend traditional political narratives. Approximately 2.8 million voters aged between 20 and 29 years, out of a total 19.5 million eligible voters, are foregrounding domestic issues such as stagnant wages and unattainable housing, even as the specter of Chinese invasion looms large. The electoral race is poised between candidates from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Kuomintang, and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

Youth Apathy and Economic Discontent

Despite their considerable presence in the electorate, a significant portion of young Taiwanese display a sense of disconnect with the impending elections. Some are even undecided about exercising their right to vote. Their disenchantment stems primarily from disappointing wage growth, which stood at 2.37 percent in 2023, barely matching the average consumer price increase of 2.5 percent. High inflation rates compound the problem, diluting the impact of modest salary hikes. Voices from the ground, like 29-year-old engineer Xu Jing-chen, articulate a sense of frustration with a political landscape that seems out of touch with their lived realities.

The Housing Labyrinth

The housing market adds another layer to the youth’s discontent. With average housing prices towering at over nine times the median annual wage, the affordability ratio is alarmingly higher than the United Nations’ recommended threshold of three times the annual salary. This discrepancy puts housing out of reach for many young Taiwanese, such as 26-year-old Wu Qian-hue, who grapple with escalating rents and limited savings. Even those who manage to stay afloat, like artist Pheonix Hung, must rely on subsidies to cope with the high cost of living in cities like Taipei.

Generational Gap and Political Disillusionment

The chasm between the political promises on offer and the immediate needs of young voters is widening. Traditional party platforms focusing on broader geopolitical issues seem to miss the mark with a generation seeking economic stability and housing security within Taiwan. The rise of nonconformist candidate Ko Wen-je of the TPP reflects this shift, as his popularity surges among first-time voters. The scenario underscores a generational gap in political perspectives and a search for alternatives outside the established order. As Taiwan braces for the elections, it remains to be seen whether the voices of its young citizens will be heard and their concerns addressed in the resulting political landscape.