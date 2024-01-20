Youth Development Center in New Hampshire: A Question of Capacity

Today, New Hampshire finds itself in a state of unease over the capacity of its newly proposed Youth Development Center (YDC) in Hampstead. The center is set to replace the existing Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, but lawmakers fear that the new facility, with only 18 beds, may prove insufficient. For several months now, the Sununu center has consistently housed about 18 youths, a number significantly higher than the expected average of 12. This figure served as the basis for planning an 18-bed facility, intended to allow for some measure of flexibility.

Advertisment

Unforeseen Changes in Juvenile Justice System

The rise in the census is primarily attributed to shifts in the juvenile justice system, with an increasing number of youths getting involved in gang activity and committing serious crimes. This disturbing trend is leading to longer sentences and consequently, a higher demand for facilities to house these troubled youths. It's not a problem confined to New Hampshire alone; it's part of a national trend.

Efforts to Mitigate the Situation

Advertisment

Deputy Health and Human Services Commissioner, Morissa Henn, has indicated that steps are being taken to reduce the census. Tactics include providing preventive services and closely collaborating with the court system. The state is utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to construct the new facility, which will be located at the site of Hampstead Hospital - a psychiatric residential treatment facility catering to young people.

Impending Capacity Concerns

Concerns about the new facility exceeding its capacity are further exacerbated by the fact that the courts hold the reins when it comes to commitments. Any unexpected surge in committed youths may push the facility beyond its limits, necessitating the need for alternative arrangements. This raises critical questions about the future of juvenile justice in New Hampshire and whether the new YDC will be able to accommodate the state's needs.