Youth Ambassador Urges Ondo State Governor to Increase Youth Participation

Christopher Olusa, an Ondo State youth ambassador and Guinness World Record holder, has appealed to the newly elected governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to involve more young people in his administration. Olusa, who has etched his name in history by setting the world record for the longest speech marathon at 112 hours and 12 minutes, made this call in a recent statement.

Advocating for Youth Empowerment

Olusa stressed on the importance of the youth demographic and urged the new governor to take a leaf from the book of national figures such as President Bola Tinubu. Tinubu has consistently exhibited a strong commitment to youth empowerment, and Olusa believes that this approach could significantly benefit the Aiyedatiwa administration. He emphasized the need for policies that address the concerns and aspirations of the younger generation.

A New Budget for Ondo State

The young ambassador also acknowledged the governor’s prompt signing of the 2024 Appropriation bill of N395.257 billion. This budget, which focuses on economic growth, human capital development, environmental sustainability, and completing ongoing infrastructural projects, is seen as a positive step by Olusa. The budget allocates 56.23% for Capital Expenditure and 43.77% for Recurrent Expenditure. Governor Aiyedatiwa has emphasized the need for transparency in budget implementation and assured measures to mitigate the impact of petrol subsidy removal.

Politics vs Governance

Olusa emphasized the importance of separating politics from governance, urging the governor to prioritize the well-being of the people over political interests. He also encouraged the new governor to work collaboratively with the cabinet members of the late Akeredolu, to ensure continuity and progress for the state. As the seventh executive governor of Ondo State, Aiyedatiwa has big shoes to fill, and the guidance of figures like Olusa could prove invaluable in his journey.