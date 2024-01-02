Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj Dissolves Current Executive in Preparation for New Term

In a significant move, the Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS), a leading organization advocating for the Kashmiri community, has announced the dissolution of its current executive members and core group. The decision came during an extraordinary Core Committee meeting held on January 2nd in Jammu, under the leadership of the organization’s president, R K Bhat. This unprecedented step paves the way for the formation of a new governing body to oversee the 2024-2026 term.

Interim Leadership and Future Plans

In the interim period before the new team is constituted, D N Sadhu will carry out the duties of the acting president of YAIKS. The upcoming team is projected to comprise 61 members who will represent various constituencies of the Kashmir Valley. This new body will hold the power to elect the subsequent president of the organization. Following this, the newly elected president will then have the responsibility to select a fresh executive team.

Reflecting on Past Achievements

The Core Committee meeting also served as a platform to reflect on the organization’s past endeavors and achievements. Participants expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the president and his team, acknowledging their dedication towards the cause. They reviewed the progress made by the organization and the struggles they overcame to reach their current standing.

Upholding the ‘YAIKS Vision’

The meeting placed emphasis on upholding the ‘YAIKS vision’: a commitment to internal community elections to serve the larger interests of the displaced Kashmiri community. The organization’s leaders reiterated their dedication to this vision, underscoring its crucial role in guiding their future actions and decisions.