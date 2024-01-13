Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland

In a remarkable shift in the UK’s political landscape, Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s First Minister, has stated that the Labour Party under Keir Starmer’s leadership is equipped to win a majority in the forthcoming general election, even without claiming victory in any Scottish seats. This assertion comes in the wake of Labour’s robust lead in the current polls, and it signifies the changing dynamics in UK politics and the growing self-assurance within the Labour Party about their prospects in the imminent election.

Party Leaders Rally for Support

As the general election approaches, the Scottish Labour leader and the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) are rallying voters to support their respective parties. The SNP leader is calling for independence supporters to cast their votes for the SNP, while the Scottish Labour leader is encouraging these supporters to switch their allegiances from the SNP to bolster Labour’s influence. The SNP leader underscored the need for SNP MPs to ensure Scotland is not sidelined, while the Scottish Labour leader contended that electing more Labour MPs would amplify Scottish influence.

Critiques and Calls for Parliamentary Recall

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has expressed unwavering support for the military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen, aimed at preventing attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. This stance has elicited criticism from former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Labour MP John McDonnell, who warned that the UK and US action could inflame the region. Calls for a recall of the Westminster parliament from the Lib Dems, SNP, and Plaid Cymru, to hold a vote on the military action, have ensued. Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, has also backed the call for the parliament to be recalled. The Prime Minister has promised a Commons statement on Monday, but a vote is deemed unlikely.

Political Landscape in Scotland

The General Election race in Scotland is currently too close to call between the SNP and Labour, with a new poll predicting a tie at 35% of the vote each. The poll also suggests that Scots are evenly divided on independence, with 47% wanting to remain in the Union, versus 46% advocating for a Yes vote in a referendum. Yousaf’s approval rating has risen by eight points, albeit remaining negative at -6, while Keir Starmer, Labour’s leader, has seen a jump in approval, rising 10 points with net approval in Scotland of +11. The economy tops the list as the most crucial issue for Scottish voters, followed by the NHS. Immigration came third, education fourth, and independence/the Union fifth.

Humza Yousaf, a key figure in the SNP, has appealed to Scots to vote for the SNP in the general election to ensure that Scotland’s voice is not drowned out by the Labour Party, which is currently leading in the polls. He stressed the importance of independence for Scotland and criticized Labour for its support of Brexit. He warned about potential backsliding on green investment and creeping privatization of the NHS by a potential Labour government and vowed that the SNP will continue to campaign for independence regardless of the election results.