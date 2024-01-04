Youngstown City Council Assigns Committee Responsibilities

In a recent decision, the Youngstown City Council in Ohio has assigned its committee duties among its members. Julies Oliver, the representative from the first ward, has been assigned to the largest number of committees, participating in nine out of the thirteen available under the council. In contrast, Amber Ward, the recent addition from the 7th ward, has been handed the least amount of committee responsibilities, being assigned to merely two.

Key Committee Chairs

The finance committee, widely recognized as one of the council’s most influential groups, is set to be chaired by Anita Davis. She will be accompanied in this role by Julies Oliver and Mike Ray. Safety matters, a crucial concern for the city, will be managed by the safety committee. This committee is to be chaired by Jimmy Hughes. Hughes, along with Anita Davis and Pat Kelly, bring their experience as former police officers to the table, bolstering the committee’s credibility.

Design and Review Committee Proposals

The city’s Design and Review Committee has four proposals under consideration to enhance the exterior of four locations, including the iconic Youngstown Playhouse. Supporters of the Playhouse aim to replace the theatre’s existing signage with a new, digital marquee and a high-definition message board. Multiple businesses, including JZP Properties, The Take Out restaurant, and Los Gallos, are seeking financial support from the city’s Façade Renovation program to revamp their exterior appearances.

Transparency and Accessibility

The detailed list of who is serving on which committees has been made available for public review, ensuring transparency and accessibility. This initiative is a step towards involving the citizens of Youngstown in the decision-making process, thereby strengthening the democratic fabric of the city.