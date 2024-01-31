Youngest BIPOC Official in Washington, Josh Binda, Announces Congressional Bid

Josh Binda, a prominent councilmember from Lynnwood, has officially declared his candidacy for Congress, aiming to bring a fresh perspective to the long-held congressional seat of District Two in Washington state. The announcement came during a press conference held at Edmonds College, a place that holds significance in his political career as it was the same venue where he launched his city council bid three years ago. At the tender age of 24, Binda holds the distinction of being the youngest BIPOC elected official in Washington state and is now setting his sights on the lofty goal of becoming the youngest Black person ever elected to Congress.

Challenging a Veteran Democrat

The congressional seat that Binda is vying for has been occupied by Rick Larsen, a seasoned Democrat, for the past 22 years. Known for his robust political career and hold over District Two, Larsen presents a formidable challenge for the young councilmember. However, Binda, with his youthful energy and different perspective, hopes to steer the political discourse in a new direction.

Overcoming a Recall Attempt

Binda's announcement comes within weeks of his successfully tackling a recall attempt initiated due to allegations of misusing campaign funds, violating his oath of office, and inappropriately using a shirtless photo during a school speaking tour. Despite these allegations and the ensuing legal battle, Binda managed to defeat the recall, demonstrating his resilience and dedication to public service.

Continuing Amid Controversy

Even as he faces unresolved legal issues and potential penalties, Binda remains undeterred in his political journey. His determination to move forward, even in the face of adversity, underscores his commitment to his constituents and his readiness to take on bigger responsibilities in the political arena.