Young West Virginia Lawmaker Resigns to Pursue State Auditor Position

Caleb Hanna, the young Republican state lawmaker who made history in West Virginia, has announced his resignation from the state Legislature. The 24-year-old, elected at the tender age of 19 in 2018, became the youngest African American to ever hold state office in the state. His decision comes as he wishes to divert his undivided attention and efforts to his campaign for state auditor, a role pivotal to the financial well-being and transparency of West Virginia’s state government.

A Focus on the Future

Hanna’s resignation, effective a week before the upcoming legislative session that commences on January 10th, is a testament to his commitment to the role of state auditor. His decision to step down from his legislative position was driven by a strong desire to focus his efforts and attention on the campaign, a move reflective of his dedication to the cause.

Legacy and Succession

In his resignation letter, Hanna expressed his commitment to engaging with constituents and addressing their concerns to create beneficial solutions for the state. To ensure the continuity of representation for his constituents, Governor Jim Justice will appoint a Republican to fulfill the rest of Hanna’s term, which concludes in December 2024. The appointment will be made following recommendations from Hanna’s local GOP executive committee.

Competition Looms

As Hanna navigates his path to the auditor’s office, he is not without competition. House Majority Leader Eric Householder is also running for state auditor in the Republican primary. This upcoming race will see Hanna battling it out with Householder, a fellow Republican and reputed leader within the party. Regardless of the outcome, Hanna’s history-making tenure and his future aspirations symbolize a generational shift within the Republican political landscape of West Virginia.