Young Politicians Worldwide Challenge Age-Wisdom Paradigm in Leadership

The world is witnessing a refreshing shift as young politicians challenge the age-old paradigm that wisdom in politics is synonymous with age. Their participation in the political arena is proving that youth can bring innovative ideas and a fresh perspective, essential for any representative democracy. Take, for instance, France, where the sitting president and his appointed prime minister's combined ages are still less than that of the current U.S. President Joe Biden. The global South is no different, with New Zealand boasting its youngest Member of Parliament (MP) in 170 years, Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, and other young MPs like Tamatha Paul and Tom Rutherford.

Young Voices Echo in New Zealand's Parliament

Chloe Swarbrick, who became an MP at 23 and was re-elected in the Auckland Central, is a flagbearer of youth representation in politics. She shares her experiences and views in a candid discussion with Dame Marilyn Waring, who also joined the New Zealand Parliament at 23 in 1975. Both faced skepticism about their age and life experience but argue that a range of perspectives, including those of the young, are essential in a representative democracy.

Wisdom - Not Solely a Function of Age

Swarbrick, reflecting on criticism about her age, contends that wisdom is not solely a function of age. She emphasizes the importance of resilience, openness to new knowledge, and the courage to question established norms. Dame Marilyn supports her argument by emphasizing the importance of resilience and openness to new knowledge. She also values the mentoring advice she receives from Dame Marilyn, including the idea of having a personal document of intention to refer back to in challenging times.

Creating an Inclusive Political Culture

The engagement of young politicians in the world's highest offices challenges the age-wisdom paradigm in leadership. It also reinforces the need to encourage meaningful youth participation through civic education and support networks. As we move forward, it is imperative to foster an inclusive political culture that values the contributions of young minds and to create spaces for them to lead. Their participation in politics not only adds to the diversity of thoughts and ideas but also ensures that their unique perspectives and concerns are reflected in policy-making.