Young Labour Candidate Gen Kitchen Aims to Turn Wellingborough Red Amid Conservative Turmoil

Gen Kitchen, the Labour Party's 28-year-old candidate, is on a mission to turn the Wellingborough constituency red for the first time since Tony Blair's historic 1997 landslide. This by-election, scheduled for February 15, comes after a recall petition led to the removal of Peter Bone as an MP due to allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct.
A Campaign Unlike Any Other
Kitchen, a former waitress and charity worker, is no stranger to hard work. Her campaign, however, is not just about door-knocking and speeches. In their downtime, Kitchen and her team make friendship bracelets adorned with Taylor Swift song titles - a symbol of their camaraderie and shared goals.
"Some of them read 'The Man' and 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together'," Kitchen shares, hinting at the message she hopes Wellingborough voters will send to the Conservatives come election day.
The Battle for Wellingborough
The Wellingborough constituency, which voted for Boris Johnson's government in 2019 with an 18,540 majority, has seen a significant lack of Conservative campaigning. Disgraced ex-MP Peter Bone's seat is being contested by his partner, Helen Harrison, who lags 20 points behind Labour in national polls.
Local voters are expressing their discontent over Bone's misconduct and the selection of his partner as a replacement. This disillusionment, coupled with Kitchen's active community involvement, has won her support from former Lib Dem and Labour voters.
A New Hope for Wellingborough
Despite the daunting Conservative majority, Kitchen remains optimistic about her chances of winning over lifelong Tory voters. With the backing of several shadow cabinet ministers and a campaign focused on improving lives after 14 years of Tory neglect, Kitchen promises regeneration, reduced knife crime, and better access to healthcare services.