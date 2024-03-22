Young and Old Spearhead UK's Longest Economic Inactivity Rise Since 1990s

Recent research by the Resolution Foundation highlights a concerning trend in the UK's labor market, marking the longest rise in economic inactivity since the 1990s. This phenomenon is predominantly driven by individuals under 25 and over 50, with the post-Covid era nearing the 55-month streak of increasing inactivity witnessed in the mid-90s. Britain now stands as the sole G7 economy with an employment rate still lagging behind its pre-pandemic figures, a situation exacerbated by a surge in long-term sickness.

Exploring the Core of Inactivity

The analysis reveals a complex interplay of factors contributing to this rise in inactivity. Notably, there are 700,000 more individuals detached from the workforce than in 2019, underscoring a significant shift in labor market dynamics. While unemployment rates, job vacancies, and pay growth seem to have realigned with pre-pandemic patterns, the stark increase in economic inactivity signals a deviation from the norm, with long-term sickness cited as a primary driver.

Comparative Perspective with Pre-Pandemic Period

Delving into the pre and post-pandemic landscapes, the study illuminates a stark contrast in employment trends. The current trajectory of economic inactivity, particularly among the younger and older demographics, poses critical questions about the underlying causes and potential remedies. The pandemic's role in amplifying existing vulnerabilities within these age groups is evident, suggesting a need for targeted policy interventions.

Implications and Future Outlook

The sustained rise in economic inactivity among key demographic groups not only reflects the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic but also signals deeper structural issues within the UK's labor market. As Britain grapples with this ongoing challenge, understanding the factors at play and formulating responsive strategies becomes imperative. The findings from the Resolution Foundation's analysis offer a crucial starting point for addressing the complexities of economic inactivity in the post-pandemic era.

As the UK confronts its longest period of rising economic inactivity since the 1990s, the implications for the labor market and broader economic recovery are profound. This trend, heavily influenced by the young and old, underscores the necessity for nuanced approaches to reengage these vital segments of the workforce. The path forward will require a concerted effort from policymakers, industry leaders, and communities to reverse this trend and foster a more inclusive and resilient economy.