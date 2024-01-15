YouGov Poll Foresees Potential Political Storm for Tories

A recent YouGov poll forecasts a potential political storm for the Conservative Party, with 11 of its Cabinet ministers, including Jeremy Hunt, in danger of losing their seats if a general election were to be held today. This data, culled from a survey of 14,000 people, intimates a seismic shift in voter sentiment, hinting at a potential collapse in support for the Tories that could be the most significant since 1906.

Impending Challenges for High-Profile Tories

Among those at risk is Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who could lose to the Liberal Democrats due to boundary changes, marking him as the first Chancellor to potentially lose his seat during an election. Other prominent Tory figures like Sir Iain Duncan Smith are also predicted to find themselves on shaky ground. The findings suggest that more than half of the seats claimed by the Tories under Boris Johnson’s leadership in the 2019 general election might be lost.

Electoral Repercussions and Speculations

The YouGov poll indicates a projected loss of nearly 200 seats for the Tories, with an 11.5% swing to Labour. This could pave the way for a 120-seat majority for Sir Keir Starmer. The Reform Party’s potential influence on Tory fortunes is also a point of speculation, with whispers about Nigel Farage’s return to frontline politics. This has led to discussions within the ranks of Conservative MPs about a leadership change to avert a potential disaster in the upcoming election.

Conservative Anxieties and the Future

The poll suggests that the Conservatives might be able to hold onto as few as 169 seats, with Labour potentially seizing Downing Street with 385 seats. The ‘red wall’ seats won by Boris Johnson in 2019 may also be in jeopardy. This research, commissioned by a group of Tory donors and former Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost, has likely fanned the flames of Conservative anxieties about their electoral prospects.

The YouGov poll, the largest since the 2019 general election, paints a challenging picture for the Tories. Not only could this lead to a considerable reshuffle of the party’s representation in Parliament, but it also underscores the broader electoral challenges that the Conservative Party may face, reflecting the public’s changing attitudes and the political dynamics at play.