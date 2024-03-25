Yoruba Alliance Forum Urges Unity Among Leaders to Combat Common Threats

The Yoruba Alliance Forum (YAF) has issued a plea to prominent Yoruba leaders, including Iba Gani Adams and Sunday Adeyemo, known as Sunday Igboho, to reconcile and unite against the adversaries of the Yoruba people. This call to action comes in the wake of tensions stirred by viral audio content that has been circulating on social media platforms, implicating these figures in a divisive narrative surrounding the death of former Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige.

Call for Unity Amidst Controversy

In response to the escalating social media feud between followers of Adams and Igboho, YAF has highlighted the paramount importance of unity within the Yoruba community as a means to confront and overcome external threats. The organization has labeled the spreaders of the contentious audio as enemies of the Yoruba race, suggesting that such actions not only undermine the potential for internal harmony but also pose a risk to the collective security of the Yoruba people. YAF's leadership, represented by Messrs Onitolo-Ariyo Adejare and Adedeji Oluwaseun, has made a concerted effort to engage with both parties involved, aiming to quell the tensions and foster a spirit of cooperation and solidarity.

Intervention and Mediation Efforts

YAF's intervention included a direct dialogue with Iba Gani Adams, during which Adams clarified the context of the controversial audio, describing it as a private exchange that was not intended for public dissemination. Adams also expressed skepticism regarding the allegations connecting Igboho to the death of Chief Bola Ige, indicating a misrepresentation of his stance in the viral content. Furthermore, YAF has acknowledged the efforts of the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and other prominent figures in Yorubaland who have worked towards mediating the dispute and promoting unity.

The Path Forward for Yorubaland

The Yoruba Alliance Forum has emphasized the critical timing of these events, with the election of a president hailing from the southwest region. This political milestone has been identified as a potential catalyst for external discord aimed at destabilizing Yoruba unity. YAF's appeal to all Yoruba leaders, activists, and social media influencers is clear: cease the spread of divisive rhetoric and collaborate to safeguard the interests and well-being of the Yoruba people. The organization remains steadfast in its commitment to peace and unity, advocating for a collective response to external challenges that threaten the harmony and progress of Yorubaland.