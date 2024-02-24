York and North Yorkshire's Digital Revolution: A Devolution Deal to Bridge the Connectivity Gap

Imagine a future where every corner of York and North Yorkshire is pulsating with digital connectivity, where businesses no longer face the daunting barriers of poor internet and mobile coverage, hindering their growth and communication. This vision could soon become a reality as a proposed devolution deal promises an investment boom in the region, with a central pledge to ensure 100% broadband and mobile coverage. At the heart of this transformative initiative is the story of Labman Automation, a robotics company in Stokesley, thriving against the odds, growing at an astonishing rate of 20% annually despite the connectivity challenges that have long plagued the area.

Advertisment

The Backbone of Business: Connectivity in York and North Yorkshire

For businesses like Labman Automation, the lack of reliable digital infrastructure has been more than a minor inconvenience; it's been a significant barrier. Forced to invest in its own fibre broadband, the company's struggle underscores a broader issue facing the region: the unacceptable state of less than 100% coverage in today's digital economy. North Yorkshire County Council's leader, Cllr Carl Les, has been vocal about the importance of closing this digital divide, highlighting the council's previous investments through NYnet and the Superfast North Yorkshire programme with Openreach, which upgraded over 190,000 premises. However, the proposed devolution deal is seen as a crucial step forward, offering a promise of comprehensive connectivity that could transform the region's economic landscape.

A Pledge for Progress: The Devolution Deal

Advertisment

The proposed devolution deal, currently under public consultation until December 16, is more than just a policy change; it's a beacon of hope for local businesses and residents alike. The commitment to ensuring 100% broadband and mobile coverage is not just about enhancing current capabilities but about future-proofing the region's economy. By attracting more world-class companies like Labman Automation, the deal aims to stimulate an investment boom that could redefine York and North Yorkshire as a hub of innovation and growth. The pledge for digital connectivity is seen as vital to this transformation, ensuring that the frustrations of today do not hinder the possibilities of tomorrow.

Looking Ahead: The Impact of Comprehensive Connectivity

The potential impact of achieving 100% broadband and mobile coverage in York and North Yorkshire cannot be overstated. Beyond the immediate benefits for local businesses, this pledge represents a significant step toward leveling the playing field in the digital economy, offering rural and remote areas the same opportunities for growth and development as their urban counterparts. The efforts to improve connectivity, including the upgrades and new builds by EE as part of the Shared Rural Network, point toward a future where geographical location no longer determines digital accessibility. As the region stands on the brink of this digital revolution, the importance of the proposed devolution deal in making this vision a reality is clear. With connectivity as the cornerstone of modern business, York and North Yorkshire are poised to embark on an exciting journey of growth and innovation.