Yogi Adityanath Remarks on Ayodhya Sentiment; Delhi Court Summons Kejriwal

On a recent episode of the influential Indian news show, Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his views on the fervor in Ayodhya, likening it to the sentiments seen in Kashi and Mathura. This episode comes amid legal developments involving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh.

Adityanath's Remarks on Ayodhya Sentiment

During his address in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Adityanath spoke about the enthusiasm surrounding the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He criticized the opposition and previous state governments for their neglect of Ayodhya, emphasizing the need to rectify past mistakes. Adityanath also highlighted the recent court order which permitted Hindus to pray at a sealed cellar in the Gyanvapi site in Varanasi.

Delhi Court Summons Kejriwal

In a separate legal development, a Delhi court has instructed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear in court on February 17th in relation to an Enforcement Directorate summons case. This news follows the Delhi High Court's rejection of the bail plea from Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh.

Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma: A Platform for Fact-Based Reporting

