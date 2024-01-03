Yogi Adityanath Counters Caste Census Demand, Highlights Government’s Achievements

In a strongly worded statement against the Opposition’s demand for a caste census, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, accused the Opposition parties of having divisive intentions. Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a BJP-led initiative, he argued that the Opposition had previously ‘looted the poor’ and was now seeking to divide society.

Adityanath Highlights Government’s Achievements

Adityanath used the platform to highlight the central and state government’s achievements, emphasizing their poverty alleviation and welfare efforts. He proudly announced that more than 13 crore people have risen above the poverty line under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the last 9.5 years.

Success of Various Schemes

The Chief Minister drew attention to the successful execution of several government schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which he claimed provided houses to 55 lakh poor people. He also spotlighted the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme, stating it had covered 10 crore beneficiaries. The distribution of free rations to 15 crore individuals was another achievement he mentioned.

‘Panch Pran’ – Modi’s Five Resolutions

Adityanath also discussed Modi’s ‘panch pran’ or five resolutions, which articulate the aspirations for a developed India and national unity. He appealed to beneficiaries and public representatives to promote the ‘guarantee vans’—vehicles disseminating information about government programs—to ensure wider participation. The Chief Minister concluded his address with a vision of India’s development by 2047, echoing Modi’s resolutions.