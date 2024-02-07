Yogi Adityanath Chronicles Progress in Governance and Public Safety

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in a state assembly address, laid down the milestones achieved by his government during the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal. The CM attributed the transformation of Uttar Pradesh into an epitome of good governance over the past seven years to the government's relentless efforts and alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Panch Pran' ideology.

Advertisment

A New Dawn of Public Engagement

The CM Dashboard, an innovative tool for governance and public engagement, has successfully addressed over 4.77 crore references from the public, providing a direct channel of communication between the government and its people.

Revamping Public Safety Measures

Advertisment

In terms of public safety, the government has made significant strides by establishing new Police Commissionerate setups, cyber cells, and forensic labs across the state. The resultant impact on crime rates is notable, with Yogi Adityanath reporting a significant reduction in various categories of criminal activities in comparison to 2016. Furthermore, the capacity of police training institutes is being expanded, and recruitment for various posts has been initiated.

Women in the Forefront

The government has also emphasized the importance of women's participation in the police force. In an effort to ensure women's safety and empowerment, all-female battalions and beats have been created. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force have also been formed under his leadership, earning the state recognition for its effectiveness in addressing crimes against women.

Parallel to his safety-focused initiatives, Yogi Adityanath has approved the Uttar Pradesh Lift and Accelerator Bill, 2023. This regulation mandates the installation of rescue devices, alarms, and surveillance cameras in elevators, aiming to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of the public. This move comes in the wake of multiple elevator crashes in the state, particularly in high-rises in Noida and other parts of the Delhi-NCR region.