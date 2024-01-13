en English
Nigeria

Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees’ Benefits

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:33 am EST
In a move that underscores the commitment to the welfare of retired workers, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has approved a hefty financial package amounting to over N708 million. This considerable sum is earmarked for the payment of benefits to 461 retirees across the state, a decision that will bring relief to many who have dedicated their lives to public service.

Increasing the Standing Payment

According to the Governor’s Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, this approval comes on the heels of a successful screening of the third batch of pensioners in the state’s 17 local government councils. The decision to increase the monthly standing payment for gratuities from N100 million to N200 million was made back in November 2023. Governor Buni stated that this increase is designed to cover more beneficiaries each month, thereby facilitating the timely payment of benefits to retired workers.

Direct Payments and Support for Deceased Retirees’ Kin

The payments will be made directly into the retirees’ bank accounts, ensuring a smooth and transparent process. In the unfortunate event of a retiree’s death, the payments will be processed through their next of kin. This move is a testament to the administration’s commitment to taking care of its retired workforce and their families, even posthumously.

Ensuring a Decent Standard of Living in Retirement

This initiative is a clear indication of the government’s efforts to support the financial well-being of the retirees. It is a sign of recognition and appreciation for their years of service, ensuring that they maintain a decent standard of living during their retirement years. This measure is more than a financial decision; it is a social commitment towards those who have served and continue to serve the state with their wisdom and experience.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

