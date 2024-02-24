Yendi's Unity at Stake: NPP Youth Oppose Independent Candidacy Amid Election Fracas

In the heart of Yendi, a storm brews within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), one that could potentially sway the tides of the 2024 general elections. At the core of this storm is Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama, a parliamentary candidate whose possible independent run post-primary troubles have sparked considerable debate and concern among party faithfuls. The latest development sees a coalition of youth groups rallying together, making a public plea against such a move, fearing it could splinter the party and jeopardize its future success.

Advertisment

A Call for Unity

In a bold move, the youth coalition, through its secretary Sumani Saaka Rafiu, issued a stark warning: the NPP's unity stands on precarious ground should Hajia Abibata decide to go solo. This announcement comes on the heels of a contentious primary, marred by disruptions, leading to calls from certain factions within the constituency for a re-run. The crux of their argument hinges on the belief that an independent candidacy would not only weaken the NPP but also detract from the collective effort to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer in the upcoming elections.

The Threat of Division

Advertisment

The possibility of Hajia Abibata's independent run has stirred a pot of anxieties, reflecting deeper issues of party cohesion and election strategy. Despite these concerns, the coalition's message remains one of hope and resilience. They extend a branch of trust towards the National Executive Committee's (NEC) ability to navigate these troubled waters and bring about a resolution that preserves the party's integrity and unity. The youth's stance is clear: the party's success in 2024 hinges on its ability to present a united front, undeterred by individual ambitions or internal disputes.

Looking Ahead

As the NPP grapples with these internal challenges, the eyes of Yendi and indeed, the nation, remain fixed on how this drama unfolds. The coalition's intervention underscores a pivotal moment for the party - a test of its resilience, unity, and commitment to democratic principles. The outcome of this situation could very well define the NPP's path forward, not just in Yendi, but across the broader political landscape of Ghana. As the story develops, the commitment to party over personal ambition remains a strong theme, echoing through the halls of the NPP and shaping its strategy as the 2024 elections approach.