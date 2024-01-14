Yemen's Houthi Movement Deploys Advanced 5th Generation Air Defence System

Yemen's Houthi movement has reportedly taken an unprecedented step in the ongoing conflict by deploying an advanced 5th Generation Air Defence System.

This development is viewed as a significant enhancement of their military capabilities, aimed at countering aerial threats and deterring what the Houthis refer to as 'Kaffir' (non-believer) nations, a term they often use for their adversaries.

The introduction of a 5th Generation Air Defence System indicates a possible escalation in the sophistication of the Houthi arsenal.

It demonstrates their intent to solidify their defensive posture against foreign intervention and air attacks. The origins or specifics of the air defense system have not been detailed, but the acquisition of such advanced technology could potentially alter the balance of power in the ongoing Yemeni conflict.