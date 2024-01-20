Yemen's House of Representatives Backs Al-Houthi, Denounces US Actions

Yemen's House of Representatives has echoed the sentiments of Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the leader of the Yemeni revolution, in denouncing American strategies that drain the resources of the Yemeni people. The House has lauded al-Houthi's stance, which mirrors the Yemeni public's support for Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause.

US Labeling Practices Questioned

The representatives have voiced their criticism of the United States' practice of tagging its adversaries as terrorists. They argue that the true roots of terrorism lie in the Israeli occupation and the US-British regimes. They further emphasized that the labeling of the Houthis as a terrorist organization is more politically motivated than legal.

Sana'a's Stand on Maritime Security

The Council amplified Sana'a's commitment to the safety of maritime navigation. They elucidated that any targeting would be restricted to Israeli vessels or those heading towards occupied Palestinian territories. This statement comes in response to their military operation in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea aimed at American and British naval and military presence in the region.

Impact of US Designation on Yemen

A representative of the Houthi rebel government, during an exclusive interview, highlighted that the recent US designation of the Houthis as a terrorist group will not significantly affect their situation. This is due to the continued aggression and blockade in Yemen, which has already brought about a complex and challenging scenario for the people.