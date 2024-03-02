Yemen Prepares for Rainy Season: High-Level Committee Convenes to Mitigate Damage

On March 2, 2024, in Sana'a, Yemen's Caretaker Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor chaired a significant meeting with the Higher Committee for Inventorying and Treating Damage caused by rainstorms, focusing on preparations for the impending rainy season. Joined by Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hussein Maqbouli and other key ministers, the team reviewed past damages and outlined strategies to safeguard lives and properties.

Reviewing Past Lessons to Safeguard Future

The committee meticulously examined a report detailing the damage caused by rain and floods in 2023. This analysis, prepared by the Technical Assistant Committee, shed light on weather patterns, losses incurred, and the effectiveness of past interventions. Dr. Maqbouli highlighted the necessity of a precise preparedness plan for 2024, emphasizing the identification of challenges and the formulation of actionable solutions.

Unified Efforts Toward Mitigation

Dr. Maqbouli stressed the importance of overcoming financial and logistical hurdles, particularly for the Civil Defense Authority, ensuring it has the necessary support to fulfill its critical roles. The meeting underscored the collaborative approach of various governmental bodies, working through a centralized operations room for better coordination and efficiency. Additionally, the significance of climate change studies was acknowledged for their role in enhancing the committee's activities.

Strategic Planning for the Rainy Season

The committee laid out a comprehensive strategy aiming to minimize the adverse effects of the rainy season. This includes not only immediate preparations but also long-term measures addressing climate change impacts. The collective effort of government agencies, through a single-window system and centralized coordination, is poised to improve Yemen's resilience to natural calamities, ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.

As Yemen braces for the rainy season, the proactive stance of its leadership and the strategic deployment of resources underscore a commitment to mitigating risks and enhancing national preparedness. The collaborative efforts reflect an understanding of the complexities involved in disaster management and the need for a multifaceted approach to safeguard the nation against the unpredictability of nature.