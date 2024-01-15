Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support

In Sana’a, the General Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry convened to address the ongoing boycott of American and Israeli goods. This action is part of a larger campaign against what they term as the Zionist entity. The meeting underlined the crucial role of the media in advancing the boycott. It also highlighted the importance of bolstering local resources and generating quality local industries.

Boycott as a Religious, Moral, and Humanitarian Duty

Abdulkarim Rasa’, the Undersecretary of the Technical Affairs Sector in the Customs Authority, chaired the meeting. He emphasized the importance of the media in promoting the boycott. Alongside him, Muhannad al-Shami, head of the coordination unit, underscored the role of the Union and the Chamber in the boycott. He regards this as a religious, moral, and humanitarian duty.

Supporting the Palestinian People

Muhammad Salah, Vice President of the Union, acknowledged the understanding of the Yemeni private sector of its role in supporting the Palestinian people. The Palestinians are currently experiencing intense conflict. Taha al-Mahbashi, Director of the Union of Chambers of Commerce, emphasized the need to enhance local resources and create high-quality local industries.

The Benefits of Boycott for National Products

Fadl Mansour, head of the Consumer Protection Association, discussed the benefits of the boycott for national products and industries. The meeting concluded with a consensus to prepare a list of basic requirements for effectively implementing the boycott strategy. This includes supporting local industries by providing them with facilities and competitive advantages and discussing mechanisms to replace boycotted goods with national products. The agreement also includes coordination meetings with various ministries, the General Investment Authority, and Chambers of Commerce to explore investment opportunities that would fill the void left by boycotted products.