Yelp's Legal Battle with Texas AG Paxton: California Federal Court Declines Intervention

In the battle for transparency, Yelp, a renowned business review platform, took a blow when a federal court in California declined to intervene in a Texas lawsuit filed against it. The lawsuit is spearheaded by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who accuses Yelp of deceptive trade practices tied to its notices about Crisis Pregnancy Centers (CPCs).

Yelp's Attempt to Inform Consumers

In 2018, Yelp noticed that some CPCs might be misleading consumers by posing as full-service pregnancy clinics, despite not offering abortion services or referrals. As a responsible platform, Yelp set out to address this issue by issuing a public notice in August 2022. The notice stated that CPCs typically provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals on-site.

Resistance and Legal Backlash

This well-intentioned notice, however, was met with stern objections from 24 Attorneys General, Paxton included. These officials demanded the removal of the notice, arguing it was misleading. Yelp, in response, updated the notice. The revised notice was later acknowledged as accurate by Paxton's office, seemingly bringing the dispute to an end.

Unexpected Twist and the Federal Court's Decision

But, Paxton, later on, announced his intention to sue Yelp under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. He cited the original notice as misleading, leading to Yelp's countersuit seeking to prevent further legal action. However, the federal court dismissed Yelp's plea for a preliminary injunction based on the 'Younger' abstention doctrine. This doctrine advises against federal court intervention in ongoing state proceedings. Yelp argued that the Texas lawsuit was motivated by bad faith and retaliation, but the court found insufficient evidence of bad faith.

As the court ruling stands, Yelp is likely to face its legal battle in the Texas court, a situation that is being closely watched by digital platforms and advocates for consumer rights alike.