Yekeh Kolubah Warned: Apologize for Misusing Totota Tragedy or Face Public Wrath

In a recent development, Yekeh Kolubah, the Representative of Montserrado County Electoral District 10, finds himself in the eye of a storm following his controversial statements connected to the Totota tanker explosion incident. Bong County District 6 Representative Moima Briggs-Mensah has issued a stern warning to Kolubah to apologize for his remarks, which were deemed inflammatory and opportunistic, using the tragedy as a stepping-stone to personal fame.

Kolubah’s Controversial Statements

The crux of the controversy lies in Kolubah’s statements directed against President-elect Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai’s handling of the Totota incident. Kolubah raised questions about the source of the money and rice that Boakai provided as relief to the victims. He demanded transparency and issued an ultimatum to Boakai, threatening to expose him publicly if the funds’ origins were not disclosed.

Briggs-Mensah’s Warning

In response to these inflammatory remarks, Briggs-Mensah has warned the Montserrado lawmaker against exploiting the Totota crisis for personal gain. She questioned the decency of his actions and urged him to apologize to the people openly or brace for public backlash. The warning suggests that failure to comply could lead to severe consequences from the public.

Public Sentiments and Need for Accountability

The incident underscores the need for integrity and accountability in public service. It reflects the escalating political tensions in Liberia and shapes perceptions of responsible governance and moral leadership. The course of events following Kolubah’s reaction to the tragedy will be a testament to the democratic values held by the nation and its leaders.