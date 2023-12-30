Year in Review: Uganda’s Journey Through 2023 and the Road Ahead

It was a year of turbulence and triumph in Uganda, as the nation confronted a range of challenges and milestones across the social, political, and economic spectrum. Among the most notable occurrences was the dismissal of Rev Moses Kasana Ssemakula’s bid to become the Bishop of Luweero, a significant event that sent ripples through Uganda’s religious community.

Pivot in the Pulpit: The Bishop That Wasn’t

In a surprising turn, the High Court in Luwero summoned 37 bishops, including the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, to defend themselves against the cancellation of the election of Rev. Canon Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula as the fourth bishop of the Luwero Anglican Diocese. The decision, predicated on allegations of Kasana’s misrepresented integrity, including fathering a child outside of wedlock, stirred deep controversy. The petitioners are demanding a declaration that the nullification breached Rev. Canon Kasana’s right to a fair hearing and are calling for his consecration/enthronement as Luwero Bishop.

2023: Uganda’s Economic Rollercoaster

The year 2023 also witnessed a tumultuous ride for Uganda’s economy, with some sectors thriving against the odds, while others found themselves in the grips of a struggle. A detailed review of this economic performance is forthcoming, promising insights into the forces shaping Uganda’s financial future.

A Look Back: Second Quarter Highlights

As we look back at the second quarter of 2023, it becomes apparent that it was a period marked by events of considerable impact. From the rise of the fiery Francis Zaake to Parliament, to the concerns raised by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) over the potential halt of African Development Bank (AFDB) funds for vital road projects in Kampala, the period was rife with developments that will have far-reaching implications.

Advocacy for Peace: The Call from Gulu

As the nation steps into the new year, religious leaders in Gulu have issued a plea for peace in 2024, a call that resonates with the yearnings of a populace eager for stability and progress. In pursuing this peace, Uganda will have to navigate a complex maze of challenges, not least of which is the potential withdrawal of AFDB road repair funds, a development that has elicited concern from Mayor Lukwago.

The Road Ahead: Promises and Challenges

Despite the hurdles, the year ahead holds promise. As the number of travelers to Kalangala swells, leading to increased demand for ferry services, Prime Minister Nabbanja has offered hope for the construction of a road that will link Kakumiro to Mubende. And in the midst of all these developments, the early life of MP Zaake, before his meteoric rise to political prominence, continues to fascinate and inspire.