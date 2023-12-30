en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Year in Review: Uganda’s Journey Through 2023 and the Road Ahead

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:33 pm EST
Year in Review: Uganda’s Journey Through 2023 and the Road Ahead

It was a year of turbulence and triumph in Uganda, as the nation confronted a range of challenges and milestones across the social, political, and economic spectrum. Among the most notable occurrences was the dismissal of Rev Moses Kasana Ssemakula’s bid to become the Bishop of Luweero, a significant event that sent ripples through Uganda’s religious community.

Pivot in the Pulpit: The Bishop That Wasn’t

In a surprising turn, the High Court in Luwero summoned 37 bishops, including the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, to defend themselves against the cancellation of the election of Rev. Canon Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula as the fourth bishop of the Luwero Anglican Diocese. The decision, predicated on allegations of Kasana’s misrepresented integrity, including fathering a child outside of wedlock, stirred deep controversy. The petitioners are demanding a declaration that the nullification breached Rev. Canon Kasana’s right to a fair hearing and are calling for his consecration/enthronement as Luwero Bishop.

2023: Uganda’s Economic Rollercoaster

The year 2023 also witnessed a tumultuous ride for Uganda’s economy, with some sectors thriving against the odds, while others found themselves in the grips of a struggle. A detailed review of this economic performance is forthcoming, promising insights into the forces shaping Uganda’s financial future.

A Look Back: Second Quarter Highlights

As we look back at the second quarter of 2023, it becomes apparent that it was a period marked by events of considerable impact. From the rise of the fiery Francis Zaake to Parliament, to the concerns raised by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) over the potential halt of African Development Bank (AFDB) funds for vital road projects in Kampala, the period was rife with developments that will have far-reaching implications.

Advocacy for Peace: The Call from Gulu

As the nation steps into the new year, religious leaders in Gulu have issued a plea for peace in 2024, a call that resonates with the yearnings of a populace eager for stability and progress. In pursuing this peace, Uganda will have to navigate a complex maze of challenges, not least of which is the potential withdrawal of AFDB road repair funds, a development that has elicited concern from Mayor Lukwago.

The Road Ahead: Promises and Challenges

Despite the hurdles, the year ahead holds promise. As the number of travelers to Kalangala swells, leading to increased demand for ferry services, Prime Minister Nabbanja has offered hope for the construction of a road that will link Kakumiro to Mubende. And in the midst of all these developments, the early life of MP Zaake, before his meteoric rise to political prominence, continues to fascinate and inspire.

0
Africa Politics Security
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mohamed Salah Joins Egypt Squad for 2024 Africa Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

Brave Warriors in Ghana: Namibia Begins Preparations for 2023 AFCON

By Salman Khan

Significant Events and Developments Unfold in Uganda: H1 2023

By Quadri Adejumo

Kampala on the Brink: A City, A Country, and Challenges Ahead

By BNN Correspondents

Cooperation and Advancement: The Pillars of Angola's Progress ...
@Africa · 2 hours
Cooperation and Advancement: The Pillars of Angola's Progress ...
heart comment 0
Significant Developments in Uganda: A Quarter in Review

By Salman Khan

Significant Developments in Uganda: A Quarter in Review
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Public Funding for Political Parties

By Olalekan Adigun

Botswana Cabinet Proposes Public Funding for Political Parties
Professor Chilufya Urges Effective Strategies for CDF Projects

By Momen Zellmi

Professor Chilufya Urges Effective Strategies for CDF Projects
Somali Cabinet Approves Landmark Human Rights Bills

By Safak Costu

Somali Cabinet Approves Landmark Human Rights Bills
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League Showdown: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
42 seconds
Premier League Showdown: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Manchester City Ends 2023 with a Resounding Victory: A Review
56 seconds
Manchester City Ends 2023 with a Resounding Victory: A Review
Hugo Lloris Transfers to LAFC: A Major Career Shift for the Former Tottenham Goalkeeper
3 mins
Hugo Lloris Transfers to LAFC: A Major Career Shift for the Former Tottenham Goalkeeper
Health Concerns at Snack Food Factory Linked to Spicy Seasoning
3 mins
Health Concerns at Snack Food Factory Linked to Spicy Seasoning
Syracuse Secures Fifth Consecutive Win in ACC Basketball Game Against Pittsburgh
3 mins
Syracuse Secures Fifth Consecutive Win in ACC Basketball Game Against Pittsburgh
Manchester City Ends 2023 on High Note, Eyes Fourth Consecutive Premier League Title
3 mins
Manchester City Ends 2023 on High Note, Eyes Fourth Consecutive Premier League Title
Decoding Menstrual Health: Understanding Normal Periods and Deciphering Signs of Concern
6 mins
Decoding Menstrual Health: Understanding Normal Periods and Deciphering Signs of Concern
Shelling Strikes Belgorod Skatepark Amidst Escalating Conflict
10 mins
Shelling Strikes Belgorod Skatepark Amidst Escalating Conflict
The Secret Meeting That Could Shape UK's Political Landscape
11 mins
The Secret Meeting That Could Shape UK's Political Landscape
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
2 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
4 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
6 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
7 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
7 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
7 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
7 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
7 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app