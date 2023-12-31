en English
Year in Review: India’s Milestones under Modi in 2023

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:06 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:26 pm EST
Year in Review: India’s Milestones under Modi in 2023

As 2023 draws to a close, it’s time to reflect on a year of significant achievements for India under the steadfast leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A series of photographs serves as a visual chronicle, capturing key moments that symbolize a year of relentless progress, cultural celebration, and human connection.

A Year in Pictures: Modi’s Memorable Moments

The photographs capture the Prime Minister in diverse settings – from the moment of elation when celebrating the successful Chandrayaan-3 landing with ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, to tender moments of interaction with the young and the old, from the metropolis to the remote village of Gunji. There are glimpses of Modi’s casual yet poignant encounters with party workers and animals, underscoring his deep connection with those around him.

Modi’s diplomacy shines through in his engagements with international leaders. Hosting US President Joe Biden, participating in the G20 Leaders’ Summit, and sharing cultural experiences with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz and France’s President Emmanuel Macron, all encapsulate India’s growing clout on the global stage.

His compassionate side surfaces when consoling cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the World Cup 2023 Final, while his spiritual side is apparent during his prayer at Parvati Kund in Uttarakhand. Other notable events include the inauguration of a new educational campus in Mumbai and a visit to a Robotic Park in Ahmedabad.

Economic and Social Progress under Modi’s Leadership

Under Modi’s leadership, India has experienced impressive GDP growth, record GST collections, increased digital transactions, and high export numbers. Women’s empowerment is a cornerstone of his governance, evident in the majority of MUDRA loans and Jan Dhan bank accounts being held by women.

The government’s initiatives have seen India’s defense exports reach $2.88 billion, a 23-fold increase since Modi first came to power. Other achievements include significant support for farmers, crackdowns on terrorist organizations, and a vibrant startup ecosystem with over 100 unicorns and a large number of trained youths under the PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

Spotlight on Artistic and Athletic Achievements

Modi has also applauded India’s artistic and athletic achievements. The double Oscar win in 2023 for ‘Naatu Naatu’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ spotlighted India’s creative prowess on a global scale. Additionally, the PM lauded Indian athletes for their performances in the Asian Games and Asian Para Games, the Cricket World Cup, and the victory of the women’s cricket team in the Under-19 T-20 World Cup.

India International Affairs Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

