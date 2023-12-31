Year in Review: High-Profile Departures, Firings, and Resignations of 2023

As the curtain drops on 2023, an undercurrent of change has swept across multiple sectors, from politics and academia to entertainment and technology. The year bore witness to a series of high-profile departures, firings, and resignations, leaving a trail of shock, controversy, and legal disputes.

Big Shake-ups in the Media Landscape

Among the significant changes, Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News and Don Lemon’s firing from CNN stand out. Carlson’s exit followed a discrimination lawsuit and mounting scrutiny over a settlement tied to election misinformation. Lemon, on the other hand, was let go following remarks deemed offensive.

Political Upheavals

Political arenas also experienced major shifts. Kevin McCarthy lost his position as the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives due to dwindling support from his party. The British Royal Family took a monumental step by removing the HRH titles from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s website profiles, marking the end of their royal duties.

Turmoil in the Tech Industry

The tech world also saw significant upheaval with Sam Altman’s brief firing and subsequent rehiring as CEO of OpenAI, the mastermind behind ChatGPT. The decision came amid internal disagreements over the company’s future direction.

Other Noteworthy Changes

Other notable shifts included the replacement of Donald Trump’s lead defense attorney in a Georgia case and the firing of CNN’s CEO Chris Licht following a decline in network ratings and internal dissension. In academia, the Loudoun County public school district in Northern Virginia had its fair share of controversies over its handling of sexual assaults, equity plans, and pronouns. The county’s new superintendent, Aaron Spence, is now tasked with rebuilding trust and transparency in the community.