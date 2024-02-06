Yamsuan Urges BuCor to Prioritize Prisoner Welfare in Revenue-Enhancement Plans

On February 6, 2024, Bicol Saro party-list Representative Brian Raymund Yamsuan called on the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) to prioritize prisoner welfare as part of its plan to enhance revenue through joint ventures with the private sector. Lauding BuCor's initiative under the leadership of Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr., Yamsuan emphasized that the additional income generated should be channeled towards improving living conditions, food, medical care, and reformation programs for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Joint Ventures and Prisoner Welfare

Yamsuan, a staunch advocate of corrections reform, suggested that qualified PDLs be offered employment opportunities within the economic zones established through partnerships with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA). He particularly highlighted the potential of the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm as a site for an eco-zone and modern agricultural hub, indicating that such a model could serve as a benchmark for BuCor's efforts in prisoner welfare while simultaneously contributing to national food security.

Proposed Department of Corrections and Jail Management

In addition to his recommendations for BuCor, Yamsuan is the principal author of House Bill 8672, a proposed legislation aiming to create a Department of Corrections and Jail Management. The department would unify various agencies responsible for managing jails and correctional services, thereby enhancing coordination and administration of justice for PDLs. Such a move is in line with Republic Act 10575, which grants BuCor the authority to implement land use development plans for inmate reformation.

Aligning with Republic Act 10575

Republic Act 10575 not only empowers BuCor to maximize asset value for reformation programs but also mandates the use of land assets for inmate security and sustainability. The act allows for partnerships among NGOs, civic organizations, or government entities, further broadening the scope for prisoner welfare and reformation. With such legislative support, the efforts of BuCor, in collaboration with PEZA, could pave the way for significant improvements in the Philippine corrections system.