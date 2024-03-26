Yamini Aiyar Resigns as CPR CEO, Srinivas Chokkakula Named Successor Amid Think Tank Challenges

Yamini Aiyar, the influential president and CEO of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), announced her resignation effective March 31, 2024, marking a significant shift in the think tank's leadership amidst ongoing challenges. Aiyar, who has been at the helm, steering CPR through periods of both intellectual growth and external pressure, expressed her decision to focus more on her research interests. The board of CPR has appointed Srinivas Chokkakula, a senior fellow with the organization, as its new president and chief executive starting April 1, 2024.

Leadership Transition at a Crucial Time

The transition in leadership comes at a critical juncture for CPR, a think tank known for its multidisciplinary research and intellectual independence. In 2022, the institution faced scrutiny when tax authorities raided it, highlighting the external pressures faced by non-governmental organizations in India. The board praised Aiyar for her "excellent and significant contribution" and welcomed Chokkakula, whose expertise in political geography and water policy is expected to guide CPR into its next chapter.

Chokkakula's Vision for CPR

Dr. Srinivas Chokkakula, the incoming president and CEO, has been with CPR since 2010 and brings a wealth of experience in water policy and governance. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to navigate the think tank through the challenges ahead, including the aftermath of the FCRA license suspension that has impacted CPR's operations. Chokkakula's leadership will be pivotal in sustaining CPR's commitment to fostering intellectual independence and addressing critical policy issues.

Aiyar's Legacy and Future Endeavors

Yamini Aiyar's tenure at CPR has been marked by a staunch defense of academic freedom and a push for policy research that engages with India's most pressing challenges. Her departure is seen as the end of an era but also as a new beginning, both for her and for CPR. Aiyar's future research endeavors will undoubtedly continue to influence policy discussions in India and beyond, while CPR looks forward to a new chapter under Chokkakula's leadership.

As this leadership transition unfolds, it reflects broader themes of resilience and adaptation within India's intellectual and policy-making communities. The changes at CPR underscore the significance of think tanks in shaping policy discourse, even as they navigate complex political and financial landscapes. With Chokkakula at the helm, CPR is poised to continue its critical work, contributing to policy research and debate in India and reinforcing its role as a beacon of intellectual independence.