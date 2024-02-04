PDP Yakubu Adamu Claims Victory in Birninkudu/Buji Federal Constituency Rerun Election

In a critical political development, Mr. Yakubu Adamu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of the Birninkudu/Buji Federal Constituency rerun election. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made the announcement following a tense electoral process that captured national attention.

The rerun election was necessitated by an Appeal Court ruling in November 2023. The court had found the initial election held on March 18, 2023, inconclusive and ordered a rerun in eight polling units. The verdict came in response to appeals challenging the original results and concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

A Narrow Victory for Adamu

The returning officer, Prof Ahmad Baita, declared Adamu the winner after a close contest. Adamu secured a total of 43,053 votes, narrowly defeating Mr. Magaji Da'u of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who garnered 42,544 votes. The final tally included votes from both the March 18 election and the rerun, reflecting the cumulative will of the constituents.

Following the declaration of his victory, Adamu expressed his gratitude to the voters for their continued support. He pledged to build on his past achievements and use the new mandate to further the interests of his constituency.