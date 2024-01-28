Controversial Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Faces Allegations of Corruption and Nepotism

When the annals of Kogi State's history are dusted for a study of its governance, Yahaya Bello's tenure will decidedly stand out. Like the poignant lyrics from Fela Anikulapo Kuti's song, his administration was a period filled with sorrow, tears, and blood. Civil servants and traditional rulers bore the brunt of his reign, with the latter facing controversial removals and appointments that stirred political unrest in the state.

Repression and intimidation

As a critic of Bello's administration, the author of this article experienced firsthand the governor's tactics of intimidation, repression, and the deployment of criminals against his opponents. Personal attacks and legal battles were a common part of the landscape for those who dared to voice out against the governor's style of governance. His brazen actions were not limited to the state's residents. Even the Federal Medical Centre was not spared his interference during the COVID-19 crisis, a move that drew widespread criticism.

Allegations of corruption and nepotism were rife throughout Bello's tenure. The appointment of his nephew, Ali Bello, as Chief of Staff by the newly appointed Governor Usman Ododo, despite ongoing investigations for a N3 billion fraud, stoked public outrage. This incident underscored the depth of corruption under Bello's administration, which was also marked by a lack of effective management of the state's resources. Investor confidence waned, and development projects were noticeably skewed towards locales close to the governor's heart.

A ray of hope

With Bello's exit from office, there is a glimmer of hope for a return to better governance in Kogi State and a rebranding of its image. There are indications that justice for Bello's actions may be imminent, which would serve as a deterrent for future leaders.