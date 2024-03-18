Yaşar Güler Vows Persistent Anti-Terrorism Fight, Türkiye-Iraq Form Joint Counterterrorism Committee

Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler emphasized Türkiye's new strategy to eradicate terrorist groups, particularly the PKK, through comprehensive and constant operations.

Advertisment

He highlighted the ongoing efforts to eliminate PKK presence in Iraq and Syria, as well as the establishment of a joint committee with Iraq to work on counterterrorism. Güler also mentioned the success of Türkiye's counterterrorism campaign, with a significant reduction in terrorist activities within Türkiye since 2016.

Strategic Shift in Counterterrorism

Speaking at an event in Ankara, Yaşar Güler detailed Türkiye's strategic overhaul in its fight against terrorism. The move from "limited time operations with limited targets" to "comprehensive and constant operations" marks a bold step in Türkiye's efforts to eradicate terrorism at its source. Güler's statements came in the wake of a successful Turkish delegation visit to Iraq, aimed at solidifying counterterrorism measures against the PKK.

Advertisment

During talks in Baghdad, Türkiye and Iraq agreed to establish a joint counterterrorism committee, a significant step towards enhancing bilateral relations and securing both countries against terrorist threats. This collaboration extends beyond military cooperation, encompassing trade, agriculture, energy, water, health, and transportation sectors. Both nations also emphasized Iraq's political unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, viewing the PKK's presence as a violation of Iraq's Constitution.

Impact and Future Prospects

Yaşar Güler's leadership in expanding the scope of counterterrorism operations has seen a noticeable decline in terrorist activities within Türkiye. The Claw-Sword operation in northern Iraq symbolizes Türkiye's commitment to eliminating terrorism beyond its borders.

As Türkiye continues its comprehensive counterterrorism efforts, the collaboration with Iraq opens new avenues for stability and peace in the region, highlighting a unified stance against the PKK's threats to security.