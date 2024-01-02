Xochitl Galvez Celebrates ‘End of AMLO’, Signaling Political Shift in Mexico

Xóchitl Gálvez, pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for the coalition ‘Fuerza y Corazón por México,’ has expressed jubilation over what she calls the ‘end of AMLO,’ referring to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the current President of Mexico. Gálvez’s statement suggests a significant political shift is anticipated, declaring that a crucial moment for the nation and its people has arrived.

The End of AMLO

Galvez’s remarks indicate a sense of urgency and a call to action for citizens, implying that the upcoming election represents a pivotal opportunity for change in the country’s leadership and direction. She made a request to President López Obrador to stop downplaying the security crisis facing his government and to govern effectively. Galvez emphasized on the necessary changes and improvements in the country’s security in her new promotional spot.

Looking Forward to a Different Stage

While in Texcaltitlan, State of Mexico, Galvez expressed her wishes for Mexico to enter a ‘different stage’ in the New Year. She called for an end to López Obrador’s government and voiced her hopes for a better future for Mexicans in 2024.

A Message to the PRI Militancy

Galvez directed a message to the PRI militancy, asking them how they plan to celebrate and fulfill their dreams now that AMLO is leaving. She expressed her aspirations for a country with medicines, without lies, and without crime, and for people to no longer live in fear. In a sign of unity, Alito promised that the PRI will support Xochitl ‘with everything’ in 2024.