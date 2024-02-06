On February 2, the Chinese stock market faced a significant downturn, an event that followed closely on the heels of Chinese leader Xi Jinping's public appearance in Tianjin on February 1. It is worth noting that such public visits by Chinese leaders are rare and often imbued with enormous political significance. Xi referenced his past visit to Tianjin during the tumultuous period of the Cultural Revolution in his public address, which was widely broadcast.

Market Reaction and Potential Catalysts

The subsequent market reaction was intense, with major Chinese stock indexes, including the SSE Composite Index and the SZSE Component Index, experiencing sharp declines. A record number of stocks saw their value plummet. Analysts and observers have speculated that Xi's appearance, rather than quelling rumors about his health as intended, may have amplified concerns about the direction of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) policies and China's economic future.

Public Sentiment and the Role of Social Media

The public reaction to Xi's appearance and the stock market's performance was largely negative. Many took to the U.S. Embassy's Weibo account to express their discontent. In China's tightly controlled information environment, this platform has emerged as a rare outlet for free expression. Despite state media's optimistic reports about China's economic progress, the public's confidence in the CCP's narrative appears to be waning. Skepticism towards the government's economic claims and anti-American propaganda is on the rise.

Economic Measures and Market Stabilization

In response to this stock market turmoil, the Chinese government has taken measures to stabilize the market. State-run funds have stepped in to shore up stock prices amid speculation that the rout in the capital markets has attracted the attention of President Xi Jinping. The National Team, a group of government-backed investors, has purchased 70 billion yuan worth of local shares over the past month. The CSI 300 Index has slumped 38% since January 2021, and the entire onshore market has lost $3.1 trillion in the latest losing streak, underscoring the urgency of these economic interventions.