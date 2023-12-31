Xi Jinping’s New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development

Chinese President Xi Jinping commenced the New Year with a speech underlining China’s commitment to reunification, a remark widely interpreted as a reference to Taiwan, which China views as a wayward province. Delivered at a gathering organized by the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the speech also focused on China’s economic development and the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xi’s Vision of Reunification

In his speech, Xi reiterated that the reunification of Taiwan with China is ‘inevitable’ and a path to progress. This statement comes amid heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait, with increased Chinese military activity in the vicinity. The upcoming presidential election in Taiwan will serve as a litmus test of public sentiment on relations with China. Xi categorically expressed his intention to oppose any forces attempting to separate China and Taiwan.

Countering Western Capitalist Model

Xi, during his speech commemorating the 130th birth anniversary of Mao Zedong, advocated for a framework to counter the Western capitalist model. He stressed the central task of transforming China into a stronger nation and rejuvenating the Chinese nation through modernization. The Chinese President also called for a ‘diplomatic iron army’ to forge a more favorable international environment, in the wake of growing tensions between China and the US.

China’s Economic Growth Targets

Xi also highlighted the achievements made in 2023, including economic recovery, technological innovation, and progress in major country diplomacy. With an eye towards higher economic growth targets, Xi emphasized the significance of 2024 as the 75th anniversary of the founding of New China and the CPPCC. The Chinese President also underscored the importance of maintaining social stability and steadily advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi’s New Year speech reaffirms China’s long-standing position on reunification and signals its continued focus on this objective, stirring anticipation for how these developments will shape the future of Taiwan and the broader East Asian region in 2024.

