en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Xi Jinping’s New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:41 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:43 am EST
Xi Jinping’s New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development

Chinese President Xi Jinping commenced the New Year with a speech underlining China’s commitment to reunification, a remark widely interpreted as a reference to Taiwan, which China views as a wayward province. Delivered at a gathering organized by the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the speech also focused on China’s economic development and the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Read Also: China Unveils New Generation Polar Icebreaker, Jidi: A Giant Leap in Polar Research)

Xi’s Vision of Reunification

In his speech, Xi reiterated that the reunification of Taiwan with China is ‘inevitable’ and a path to progress. This statement comes amid heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait, with increased Chinese military activity in the vicinity. The upcoming presidential election in Taiwan will serve as a litmus test of public sentiment on relations with China. Xi categorically expressed his intention to oppose any forces attempting to separate China and Taiwan.

Countering Western Capitalist Model

Xi, during his speech commemorating the 130th birth anniversary of Mao Zedong, advocated for a framework to counter the Western capitalist model. He stressed the central task of transforming China into a stronger nation and rejuvenating the Chinese nation through modernization. The Chinese President also called for a ‘diplomatic iron army’ to forge a more favorable international environment, in the wake of growing tensions between China and the US.

(Read Also: China Intensifies Space Endeavors with Successful Launch of Experimental Satellites)

China’s Economic Growth Targets

Xi also highlighted the achievements made in 2023, including economic recovery, technological innovation, and progress in major country diplomacy. With an eye towards higher economic growth targets, Xi emphasized the significance of 2024 as the 75th anniversary of the founding of New China and the CPPCC. The Chinese President also underscored the importance of maintaining social stability and steadily advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi’s New Year speech reaffirms China’s long-standing position on reunification and signals its continued focus on this objective, stirring anticipation for how these developments will shape the future of Taiwan and the broader East Asian region in 2024.

 

Read More

0
China International Relations Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Address: President Xi Jinping Reflects on Past and Optimistically Looks to Future

By Safak Costu

China's Innovation-Driven Development Heralds New Year: Xi Jinping's 2024 Address

By BNN Correspondents

President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

President Xi's New Year Message: A Vision of Peace and International C ...
@China · 47 mins
President Xi's New Year Message: A Vision of Peace and International C ...
heart comment 0
Xi Jinping’s 2024 New Year’s Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
Chinese President Xi Jinping Projects Complete Reunification in New Year’s Address

By Geeta Pillai

Chinese President Xi Jinping Projects Complete Reunification in New Year's Address
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year’s Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
BYD Expands European Footprint with First Factory in Hungary

By Ebenezer Mensah

BYD Expands European Footprint with First Factory in Hungary
Latest Headlines
World News
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
46 seconds
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
3 mins
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
4 mins
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
7 mins
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
8 mins
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
8 mins
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
9 mins
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
9 mins
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
9 mins
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
58 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app