Xi Jinping’s Endless Anti-Corruption Campaign: A Double-Edged Sword for China

China’s President Xi Jinping, echoing Mao Zedong’s mantra of ‘continuous revolution’, has orchestrated an unyielding anti-corruption crusade unparalleled in modern Chinese history. The campaign has induced a profound sense of dread within the Communist Party ranks, effectively cementing Xi’s authority while potentially jeopardizing the party’s agility in addressing economic difficulties.

Xi’s Incessant Anti-Corruption Campaign

Unraveling for over a decade, Xi’s relentless anti-corruption campaign has resulted in the investigation and prosecution of nearly 5 million party members, including high-ranking officials like Qin Gang and Li Shangfu. However, despite the extensive reach of the campaign, a decisive victory remains elusive. This ongoing crusade, reminiscent of Mao Zedong’s ‘continuous revolution’, has instilled fear among the Communist Party members, strengthening Xi’s grip on power.

Unmasking Corruption Within The Military

Xi’s anti-corruption drive has exposed rampant corruption within the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), leading to a comprehensive purge of Chinese generals. The recent downfall of several senior military leaders, including the former defense minister and the former Navy chief responsible for the South China Sea, has raised questions about the oversight of vast military investments. It has also punctured the image of the military and could potentially impact Xi’s ambitious military modernization plans.

The Impact on PLA’s Rocket Force

The Rocket Force, a critical component of the PLA, has been at the center of the purge. The extent of the crackdown and the involvement of the Rocket Force have surprised analysts, leaving the force potentially weakened. Furthermore, despite the ongoing crackdown, analysts expect the chronic problem of corruption to persist in the Chinese military due to unaddressed root causes, such as low pay for officers and opacity in military expenditure.

Implications for China’s Economic Uncertainty

As the world’s second-largest economy, China is at a crossroads of significant uncertainty. This relentless focus on rooting out corruption could potentially hinder the Communist Party’s decision-making and responsiveness to economic issues. The pervasive fear induced by the never-ending purge threatens to petrify the party, hampering its ability to navigate through these challenging times.

