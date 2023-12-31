Xi Jinping’s Ecological Speech to be Featured in Qiushi Journal

An excerpt hailing from a speech made by Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, is set to be published in the upcoming issue of the Qiushi Journal on January 1, 2024. This speech, originally delivered during a national conference on ecological and environmental protection in July, is gaining notable attention as the CPC Central Committee’s flagship magazine prepares to feature it.

Xi Jinping: A Multipronged Leader

Xi Jinping, in addition to his role as General Secretary, also holds the esteemed positions of President of China and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. His multifaceted leadership role within the nation’s political landscape further amplifies the significance of this speech’s publication.

Ecological Concerns at the Forefront

The decision to publish this excerpt is a clear indication of the importance the CPC Central Committee places on ecological and environmental matters. It underscores the role of Xi Jinping’s guidance in incorporating these pressing issues within the party’s agenda. The CPC’s commitment to publicizing and promoting ecological and environmental protection policies as part of China’s broader political and social initiatives is evident.

China’s Diplomatic Endeavors

Xi Jinping has also been vocal about international diplomacy, urging Chinese diplomats to form what he terms a ‘diplomatic iron army’ to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests. In his address, Xi Jinping emphasized the need to tell China’s stories well and win friends, a sentiment echoed by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning who noted that Xi had personally reached out to global figures, such as former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.

