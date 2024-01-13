en English
China

Xi Jinping’s Aggressive Stance: A Looming Threat for Taiwan

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:30 pm EST
In an era where global politics is becoming increasingly fraught with tension, the nationalist stance of Chinese President Xi Jinping is raising the stakes, particularly for Taiwan. Jinping’s aggressive populism, deeply rooted in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and his firm belief in the reintegration of Taiwan into China, echo the audacious approach of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This comparison sends an implicit warning of potential Chinese military aggression against Taiwan.

Xi Jinping’s Unyielding Stance

Xi Jinping’s position is clear: he is the embodiment of a cult of personality, deeply entrenched in the CCP. His belief that it is the CCP’s duty to bring Taiwan fully back into China’s fold is unwavering. This aggressive stance suggests an urgent, narrowing window for action on the Taiwan issue.

Implications for Taiwan

Taiwan’s position is precarious. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, Lai Ching-te, recently won the presidential election, marking an unprecedented third consecutive victory for the party. This victory, while celebrating democratic values, has likely ruffled Beijing’s feathers, potentially leading to unfavorable consequences for Taiwan. The DPP’s commitment to reinforcing US-Taiwan ties is likely to invoke Beijing’s ire, potentially triggering a range of punitive actions.

China’s Potential Strategies

China might employ a variety of strategies to pressure Taiwan into submission. These could range from economic sanctions and cyber-attacks to military tactics such as blockades, missile strikes, and even full-scale invasions. The aim of these measures would be to deter Taiwan from pursuing independence and coerce it into a situation akin to Hong Kong, where autonomy has been significantly eroded in recent years.

The world needs to keep a vigilant eye on China’s actions and rhetoric. In the face of this aggressive posturing, liberal democracies must band together to counter China’s provocative actions and prevent it from dominating the world order. Taiwan’s situation is of utmost importance, and the global community must support the island nation in preserving its independence and democratic values.

China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

