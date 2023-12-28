Xi Jinping’s Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China’s International Relations Focus

The Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs recently convened in Beijing, a pivotal event attracting top-tier officials from the Communist Party of China. With its two-day duration spanning from Wednesday to Thursday, the occasion served as a testament to the heightened importance the Chinese government is placing on its foreign affairs, particularly in an era where global dynamics are becoming increasingly intertwined and complex.

Xi Jinping’s Address: A Highlight of the Conference

Of all speeches delivered at the conference, one stood out prominently; the address by Xi Jinping, a figure who holds multiple leading roles in China’s political landscape, namely as the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the President of China, and the Chairman of the Central Military Commission. While the specifics of Xi’s noteworthy speech remain undisclosed in the provided text, his presence as a speaker and the nature of the conference point towards a focus on China’s foreign policy and international relations strategy.

Underscoring the ‘Inevitability’ of Taiwan’s Reunification

In marking the 130th anniversary of the birth of Mao Zedong, Xi Jinping underlined the ‘inevitable’ reunification of Taiwan with China. He reaffirmed China’s claim over Taiwan, cautioning against any attempts to divide Taiwan from China. In his address, Xi also urged Chinese citizens to ‘never forget’ the Communist Party’s ‘original aspiration and founding mission.’ The topic of Taiwan continues to be a sensitive factor in US-China relations, considering the US maintains an unofficial relationship with Taiwan while acknowledging China’s stance that Taiwan constitutes part of its territory.

Xi’s Views on the Ukraine Crisis

Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Xi Jinping has made several speeches and statements, underscoring China’s clear and consistent stance to foster peace talks and a political resolution. He underscored the indispensability of peaceful negotiations, respect for the UN Charter, and the stability of global production and supply chains. Xi also reiterated the complexity of the crisis and the need for all parties to engage in dialogue and negotiation for enduring peace. These positions have been included in joint statements with other nations and reiterated in various high-level meetings throughout the year.

In conclusion, the occurrence of the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs, particularly with Xi Jinping addressing it, underpins the emphasis the Chinese government places on its foreign affairs. This is especially critical in a time when global dynamics are increasingly intricate and interconnected.

