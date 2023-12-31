Xi Jinping’s 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience

In his New Year message for 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the collective strength and resilience of the people of China. Delivered on the eve of the New Year via the China Media Group and the internet, Xi’s message was one of unity and collective effort, drawing from the central themes that have characterized his leadership thus far.

Reflecting on a Year of Challenges and Achievements

President Xi opened his address by extending his best New Year wishes to everyone, a sentiment tinged with a robust acknowledgement of the challenges China faced in 2023. From the ongoing COVID-19 response to economic recovery, Xi emphasized the nation’s continued resilience in the face of adversity. Despite these obstacles, China experienced sustained progress in innovation-driven development, cultural preservation, and a steady rise in high-quality development and modernized industrial system upgrades.

Looking Ahead to a Future of Unity and Progress

Xi’s message was not merely a reflection on the past but a hopeful gaze into the future. Expressing full confidence in the future, he outlined the goals for the upcoming year, centered around advancing Chinese modernization, promoting high-quality development, and deepening reforms. The pursuit of these goals, he insists, is not to be undertaken by a select few but is a collective effort by the people of China.

A Nation’s Strength Lies in its People

The central theme of Xi’s address was the importance of the people. He expressed deep appreciation for the contributions of ordinary Chinese citizens and acknowledged the hardships faced by some due to natural disasters. His message serves as an affirmation of the leadership’s focus on the populace as the foundation for navigating and prevailing over the nation’s challenges. The unity of the people, Xi’s message suggests, is the cornerstone of China’s national strategy and development.