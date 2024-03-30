Xi Jinping Shifts Economic Policy Control, Overriding China's Prime Minister Li Qiang

Amid a faltering economy and regulatory crackdowns, China's President Xi Jinping is taking a more direct role in economic policy, traditionally the domain of the prime minister. This shift comes as foreign direct investment in China slumps, highlighting the urgency of revitalizing economic confidence and growth. Li Qiang, the new Prime Minister, finds his influence waning as Xi steps into the limelight, a move that is stirring debate within China's political circles.

Xi's Rising Influence in Economic Affairs

On March 27th, during a rare interaction with American business executives in Beijing, Xi Jinping underscored his growing involvement in economic matters, a role previously reserved for the prime minister. This development is part of a broader trend where Xi Jinping seems to be consolidating power, emphasizing national security and domestic growth over international exchanges. The shift in responsibilities is evident from the reduced number of meetings Li Qiang has with foreign officials and his limited travel abroad compared to his predecessor.

Implications for Li Qiang and Future Economic Policy

The narrowing of the Prime Minister's economic purview raises questions about the future direction of China's economic policy and Li Qiang's role within the government. With economic priorities increasingly intertwined with national security under Xi's leadership, the State Council's influence on economic policymaking appears to be diminishing. This change could signal a significant transformation in how China engages with the global economy and pursues domestic growth strategies.

The Role of Party Commissions in Economic Policy

Under Xi Jinping, party commissions have gained prominence over governmental bodies in shaping economic policy, further sidelining the State Council. These commissions, less constrained by bureaucratic limits and age restrictions, have been pivotal in launching initiatives such as the common prosperity campaign and reforms in the financial sector. The rise of deputy prime minister He Lifeng as Xi's economic tsar, alongside the diminishing role of the central bank, underscores a strategic shift towards a more centralized and party-driven approach to economic governance.

As Xi Jinping asserts more control over economic policy, sidelining traditional governmental roles, the implications for China's economic direction and global interactions are profound. This consolidation of power may streamline decision-making but also raises concerns about the concentration of authority and the potential sidelining of economic expertise in favor of political loyalty. The evolving dynamics within China's leadership will be critical to observe as they navigate the challenges of stimulating growth and innovation while maintaining tight control over the economy's strategic direction.