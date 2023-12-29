en English
Asia

Xi Jinping Sets Policy Agenda for 2024 in Beijing Gathering

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:41 am EST
Xi Jinping Sets Policy Agenda for 2024 in Beijing Gathering

On December 29, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed top political advisors at a gathering organized by the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing. This annual event marks the commencement of the new year’s political agenda. The CPPCC, serving as China’s top political advisory body, plays a significant role in the country’s political process.

A Glimpse into the Future

The speech delivered by Xi, who also holds the positions of general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, is considered significant as it sets the tone for the upcoming year’s policy direction. As part of his address, Xi emphasized the need to fully implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council.

Enforcing Market Discipline

Xi’s speech, guided by his Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, highlighted the importance of market supervision in promoting high-quality development. It called for implementing fair competition policies and improving the quality of the market supervision team. This focus indicates a strong commitment to economic stability and growth.

Addressing Corruption

Notably, the meeting saw the revocation of CPPCC National Committee membership for three military industrial senior executives. This move, following the removal of several leaders of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force, underscores a severe anti-corruption stance. The ongoing and extensive anti-corruption campaign reflects the gravity of corruption in the military industrial sector and the urgent need for a more effective anti-corruption model in China.

A Forward-Looking Diplomacy

In his address, Xi also summarized the historic achievements of major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Advocating for a community with a shared future for mankind and promoting high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road, Xi emphasized the need to use his Thought on Diplomacy as a guide for future foreign work. The speech reaffirmed China’s confidence in its historical journey amidst major global changes and new strategic opportunities for the country’s development.

Asia China Politics
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

