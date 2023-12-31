en English
China

Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:42 am EST
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement

In his New Year address, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized China’s commitment to strengthening its economic recovery in 2024. This strategic focus is keyed on steady and long-term economic development, backed by deeper reforms designed to instill confidence in an economy facing multiple challenges.

Reform, Confidence, and Recovery

Xi Jinping outlined a comprehensive vision for reform, which includes further opening up of the economy, fostering education, promoting science and technology, and cultivating talent. Despite the impact of natural disasters and operational difficulties confronting businesses, the Chinese President remained optimistic about the nation’s economic trajectory, underscoring the importance of high-quality development and the need to balance development with security.

Counteracting Economic Challenges

In response to economic hurdles such as the property slump, local government debt, and sluggish global growth, the Chinese government has introduced measures to support the economy. The official economic growth target for the year is around 5%, with expectations to maintain this target into the next year. China’s central bank has committed to adjusting policies to support the economy and counter deflationary pressures.

North Korea’s Enhanced Military Capabilities

In a separate yet significant development, North Korea has announced plans to enhance its military capabilities in 2024, including launching spy satellites, building military drones, and expanding its nuclear arsenal. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un indicated that U.S. policy is leading to an inevitable war, as reported by state media.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

