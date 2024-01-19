Xi Jinping Honors Mao Zedong's Legacy Amid Reflections on China's Authoritarian Path

As the world watched, China's leader, Xi Jinping, commemorated the 130th birthday of Mao Zedong in a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People. The ceremony, attended by members of the Politburo Standing Committee, was a moment of reflection on Mao's 'achievements'.

Xi, in his address, referred to Mao's thoughts as a 'spiritual treasure' and a beacon for the Communist Party's future endeavors and fidelity to its original mission. According to him, under Mao's leadership, a 'brand new form of human civilization' had been birthed.

Mao's Legacy: A Double-edged Sword

Mao's legacy in China is an intricate one. He is remembered in tourist attractions and cultural references, but his rule is also a chilling reminder of the atrocities committed under his leadership. The Anti-Rightest Movement, the Great Leap Forward, and the Cultural Revolution, orchestrated by Mao, resulted in the deaths of millions. The Communist Party of China (CCP), despite the post-Mao reforms ushered in by Deng Xiaoping, struggles to completely dissociate from Mao's legacy, maintaining that he was '70 percent right'.

The Ghost of Authoritarianism

The specter of Mao's rule looms over Xi's indefinite presidency and the CCP's regression to Maoist practices. This has created a wave of pessimism among intellectuals and others yearning for reform. Skepticism also surrounds the sustainability of such a system, as it could potentially lead to significant opposition and policy errors due to the absence of accountability.

Xi's Leadership: A Reflection of Mao's Rule?

Xi's governance is reminiscent of Mao's authoritarian control, albeit without the historical achievements that Mao claimed. Opposition to Xi's policies exists but is often suppressed or disregarded. The reflection on Mao's era juxtaposed against Xi's current leadership paints a picture of tension between the CCP's revolutionary image and the grim realities of its history. It also raises concerns about China's future path and the potential for novel forms of leadership.