China

Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan’s Reunification with China an ‘Historical Inevitability’

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan’s Reunification with China an ‘Historical Inevitability’

In his annual New Year’s address, Chinese President Xi Jinping reinforced his commitment to the reunification of mainland China and Taiwan, declaring it an ‘historical inevitability.’ This assertive tone marks a stark contrast to his previous year’s speech, and it comes at a critical time as Taiwan prepares for the presidential and parliamentary elections on January 13.

China’s Assertive Tone and Military Pressure

Xi’s emphasis on the shared destiny of the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and the common goal of rejuvenating the Chinese nation underscores Beijing’s persistent claim to sovereignty over Taiwan. However, despite increased military pressure on the island, Xi refrained from mentioning any explicit military threats in his address.

(Read Also: Chinese and American Children’s Choirs Unite in New Year Celebration

Taiwan’s Stance Amid Growing Tensions

The dialogue between China and Taiwan remains fraught with tension. Taiwan’s Vice President Lai Ching-te, a presidential candidate for the Democratic Party (DPP) and a frontrunner in the polls, has been labelled a separatist and a disruptor of peace by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office. The DPP government under President Tsai Ing-wen has been accused by China of promoting separatism since its inception in 2016. Both Tsai and Lai have extended invitations to China for talks, all of which have been declined, maintaining the stance that Taiwan’s future should be determined by its people.

(Read Also: Biden-Xi Meeting: A Crucial Juncture in Global Politics)

Opposition Party’s View on Relations with China

Interestingly, despite the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan’s largest opposition party, favoring closer ties with China, its candidate Hou Yu-ih also refutes claims of being pro-Beijing. Like Tsai and Lai, Hou supports the idea that the people of Taiwan should decide their own future. This assertion underscores the complex political landscape in Taiwan and the historical context of the Republic of China’s retreat to Taiwan in 1949 following the civil war, which forms a significant backdrop to the ongoing tensions.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

