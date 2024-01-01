Xi Jinping Declares ‘Reunification’ with Taiwan Inevitable in New Year’s Address

In a significant statement marking the dawn of 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his New Year’s address, asserted that the ‘reunification’ of China with Taiwan is an inevitable historical event. This proclamation arrives amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Taipei as Taiwan gears up for its consequential presidential and parliamentary elections on January 13.

‘Reunification’ – A Historical Inevitability

China, which regards Taiwan as sacred territory, has amplified its military pressure recently, reinforcing its claim over the island. However, Xi Jinping did not allude to any military action in his address. Instead, he accentuated the shared destiny of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and the collective glory of the Chinese nation’s rejuvenation. This rhetoric stands in marked contrast to his previous year’s speech which was more conciliatory and focused on unity and joint prosperity.

China’s Criticism Targets Taiwan’s Vice President

China’s criticism is primarily directed towards Taiwan’s current Vice President Lai Ching-te, who is also the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential candidate, labeling him as a separatist. The DPP, under the leadership of President Tsai Ing-wen since 2016, has been accused by China of promoting separatism and obstructing cross-strait exchanges. Both Tsai and Lai have proposed talks with China, which have been consistently rejected.

Taiwan’s Political Landscape – A Delicate Balance

The DPP and its main adversary, the Kuomintang Party (KMT), are in agreement that Taiwan’s future should be determined by its people. The KMT, while advocating for close relations with China, denies any pro-Beijing stance. Lai Ching-te recently stated that the Republic of China (Taiwan’s formal name) and the People’s Republic of China are not subordinate to each other, a position that has triggered Beijing’s ire.

As Taiwan stands on the precipice of its critical elections, Xi Jinping’s remarks stoke the fire of an already volatile situation. The global community watches with bated breath as these events continue to unfold, shaping the future trajectories of China-Taiwan relations.