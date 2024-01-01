Xi Jinping Declares Reunification with Taiwan ‘Historical Inevitability’ Amid Heightened Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a more assertive tone than in previous years, declaring the ‘reunification’ of China and Taiwan an ‘historical inevitability’ in his New Year’s address. This comes amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Taipei, with China intensifying military pressure to assert its sovereignty claims over Taiwan, viewed as its sacred territory.

Historical Inevitability

Xi’s speech, televised on the eve of the New Year, displayed a firmer stance on the issue of Taiwan. Despite the heightened rhetoric, the leader did not make reference to the use of force, although China has never renounced the possibility of utilizing military power to bring Taiwan under its control. This issue is of particular importance as Taiwan is set to conduct presidential and parliamentary elections on January 13, with relations between the two governments strained.

Political Landscape in Taiwan

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taiwan, led by current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te, champions the cause of Taiwan’s self-determination. This stance has drawn criticism from China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, which accuses the DPP of nurturing separatism and hindering cross-strait exchanges. The DPP’s position is rooted in the belief that only the people of Taiwan can determine their future.

Competing Views

This sentiment is also echoed by Lai’s main rival, Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT), which traditionally favors closer ties with China. However, the KMT denies being pro-Beijing. Both Tsai Ing-wen and Lai Ching-te have expressed a willingness for dialogue with China, although these offers have been consistently turned down. It remains to be seen how the political landscape will shape in the aftermath of the upcoming elections, and what impact it will have on the already strained relations between China and Taiwan.

