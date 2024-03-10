Xi Jinping Congratulates Asif Ali Zardari on Presidency, Reinforces China-Pakistan Bond

BEIJING: In a significant development marking the continuity and strength of China-Pakistan relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his congratulations to Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the 14th president of Pakistan. Xi's message underscored the deep-rooted friendship and strategic partnership between the two nations, highlighting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor's (CPEC) role in fostering this bond.

Historic Relations and Future Prospects

Xi Jinping, in his congratulatory message, described China and Pakistan as "good neighbors, good friends, good partners, and good brothers." He emphasized the fruitful outcomes of the CPEC initiative and the sustained high level of bilateral relations. Furthermore, Xi expressed Beijing's readiness to work alongside President Zardari to carry forward the traditional friendship, enhancing practical cooperation and reinforcing the strategic partnership.

Election Triumph and Bilateral Synergies

Zardari's election as president, with 411 votes from the electoral college, marks a significant milestone in Pakistan's political landscape. This victory, facilitated by the coalition of PPP and PML-N, not only signifies Zardari's return to a pivotal role in Pakistan’s governance but also sets the stage for potentially deepening the China-Pakistan relationship. The election results, reflecting Zardari's strong support within the parliament and provincial assemblies, underscore the coalition government's potential to navigate Pakistan through its current economic challenges, with China's support playing a crucial role.

Strengthening Economic Ties

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a cornerstone of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has significantly contributed to the economic and infrastructural development of Pakistan. Recent data indicates a 16% surge in Pakistan's exports to southern China, evidencing the beneficial impact of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement on bilateral trade. These developments are a testament to the strategic foresight of both nations in leveraging their partnership for mutual economic growth and stability.