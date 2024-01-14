en English
China

Xi Jinping Calls on Legal and Security Organs to Safeguard China’s National Rejuvenation

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Xi Jinping Calls on Legal and Security Organs to Safeguard China’s National Rejuvenation

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the crucial role of the nation’s judicial, procuratorial, and public security organs in China’s quest for national rejuvenation, underscoring the government’s commitment to stability and order. This call to action signifies the leadership’s focus on social stability, legal reform, and strict law enforcement as key components on China’s path towards long-term prosperity.

Rule of Law in National Rejuvenation

In his address, President Xi highlighted the significance of the rule of law in achieving national rejuvenation. He reiterated the need for these institutions to ensure justice and fairness in their operations, asserting that the legal system should serve the people’s interests and support the country’s development strategies. This emphasis on the rule of law signals the government’s resolve to maintain order while pursuing its ambitious development goals.

Alignment with the Party’s Policies

In his remarks, Xi also indicated an expectation that these organs align with the policies and objectives of the Chinese Communist Party. This further reinforces the party’s central role in governance, reflecting the leadership’s view that national rejuvenation is intertwined with the party’s overarching control. The president’s call to action is a clear message of the government’s intent to unite all facets of governance towards the pursuit of national rejuvenation.

A Secure Foundation for National Progress

President Xi urged these institutions to resolutely safeguard national security, improve political discernment, and prevent and resolve major security risks. He further emphasized the importance of maintaining social stability and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the people. Xi’s instruction during the central conference on judicial, procuratorial and public security work in Beijing underlines the government’s determination to build a secure foundation for the nation’s progress.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

